Anthropic Settles AI Copyright Lawsuit Over Piracy Claims After Judge Upholds Fair Use for Purchased Works
Anthropic has reached a settlement in its high-profile copyright lawsuit with book authors, avoiding a potentially costly trial while maintaining the…
6 hrs ago
25
4
Breaking the Guardrails
A simple trick to free an AI of its social justice controls
8 hrs ago
42
13
It's All Over for AI
The protests are real and the people have spoken
Aug 26
66
32
Out of the Shadows 010
A machine-augmented MIDNIGHT'S WAR novel
Aug 25
26
7
AI is Replacing Outsourcing
The effect of AI on actual domestic jobs is minimal so far
Aug 24
65
11
Deconstructing the Anti-AI Art Discourse
The Labor Theory of Value as Aesthetic Epistemology
Aug 23
45
25
The AI will See You Now
AI materially outperforms 50 medical doctors
Aug 22
60
40
Suno Studio now in Beta
A first look at the new Suno Studio
Aug 21
34
7
AI Defeats Bestselling Authors
In a blind test, 3 of 4 readers preferred AI
Aug 20
57
42
Using AI to Improve
Asking Claude to review one's work can be helpful
Aug 19
34
10
Out of the Shadows 009
A machine-augmented MIDNIGHT'S WAR novel
Aug 18
28
7
When AI Reads for You
Offloading the burden of reading
Aug 17
68
27
