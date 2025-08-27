AI Central

Anthropic Settles AI Copyright Lawsuit Over Piracy Claims After Judge Upholds Fair Use for Purchased Works
Anthropic has reached a settlement in its high-profile copyright lawsuit with book authors, avoiding a potentially costly trial while maintaining the…
4
Breaking the Guardrails
A simple trick to free an AI of its social justice controls
13
It's All Over for AI
The protests are real and the people have spoken
32
Out of the Shadows 010
A machine-augmented MIDNIGHT'S WAR novel
7
AI is Replacing Outsourcing
The effect of AI on actual domestic jobs is minimal so far
11
Deconstructing the Anti-AI Art Discourse
The Labor Theory of Value as Aesthetic Epistemology
25
The AI will See You Now
AI materially outperforms 50 medical doctors
40
Suno Studio now in Beta
A first look at the new Suno Studio
7
AI Defeats Bestselling Authors
In a blind test, 3 of 4 readers preferred AI
42
Using AI to Improve
Asking Claude to review one's work can be helpful
10
Out of the Shadows 009
A machine-augmented MIDNIGHT'S WAR novel
7
When AI Reads for You
Offloading the burden of reading
27
