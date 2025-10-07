Using SimilarWeb, one can actually look at the generative AI traffic over time and see how different models are doing with the public.

Generative AI Traffic Share

12 months ago:

1) ChatGPT ➔ 84.7%

2) Gemini ➔ 8.1%

3) Claude ➔ 2.2%

4) Perplexity ➔ 1.6%

5) Copilot ➔ 0.8%

6 months ago:

1) ChatGPT ➔ 79.7%

2) DeepSeek ➔ 9.2%

3) Gemini ➔ 4.9%

4) Perplexity ➔ 1.8%

5) Claude ➔ 1.4%

6) Copilot ➔ 1.2%

3 months ago:

1) ChatGPT ➔ 80.1%

2) Gemini ➔ 6.1%

3) DeepSeek ➔ 5.9%

4) Grok ➔ 2.4%

5) Perplexity ➔ 1.6%

6) Claude ➔ 1.2%

7) Copilot ➔ 1.2%

1 month ago:

1) ChatGPT ➔ 78.6%

2) Gemini ➔ 8.6%

3) DeepSeek ➔ 4.8%

4) Grok ➔ 2.1%

5) Perplexity ➔ 1.6%

6) Claude ➔ 1.5%

7) Copilot ➔ 1.1%

Today:

1) ChatGPT ➔ 78.5%

2) Gemini ➔ 8.7%

3) DeepSeek ➔ 4.1%

4) Grok ➔ 2.5%

5) Perplexity ➔ 1.9%

6) Claude ➔ 1.6%

7) Copilot ➔ 1.2%

Interesting statistics that show the AI wars are really just a battle for a distant third place, with Most of the 4-7 rankings within a margin of error, to where it could go one way or the other depending on the day.

Gemini being second actually surprised me, as I assumed from AI enthusiasts I speak with that Grok and Claude were going to be much higher on the scale, but it seems like people check out whichever is in the news that month with a new release and revert back to old habits so far.

Which are you using most?