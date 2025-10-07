AI Central

Nibmeister
2m

I use Claude Sonnet 4 on Gab AI for assistance writing fiction. For other tasks, I use a mix of ChatGPT, Deepseek, and Sonnet 4, usually all three to make sure I'm not getting hallucinations.

Narnia Bear
8m

Claude or deepseek, depending on what i am doing at that moment.

