Using SimilarWeb, one can actually look at the generative AI traffic over time and see how different models are doing with the public.
Generative AI Traffic Share
12 months ago:
1) ChatGPT ➔ 84.7%
2) Gemini ➔ 8.1%
3) Claude ➔ 2.2%
4) Perplexity ➔ 1.6%
5) Copilot ➔ 0.8%
6 months ago:
1) ChatGPT ➔ 79.7%
2) DeepSeek ➔ 9.2%
3) Gemini ➔ 4.9%
4) Perplexity ➔ 1.8%
5) Claude ➔ 1.4%
6) Copilot ➔ 1.2%
3 months ago:
1) ChatGPT ➔ 80.1%
2) Gemini ➔ 6.1%
3) DeepSeek ➔ 5.9%
4) Grok ➔ 2.4%
5) Perplexity ➔ 1.6%
6) Claude ➔ 1.2%
7) Copilot ➔ 1.2%
1 month ago:
1) ChatGPT ➔ 78.6%
2) Gemini ➔ 8.6%
3) DeepSeek ➔ 4.8%
4) Grok ➔ 2.1%
5) Perplexity ➔ 1.6%
6) Claude ➔ 1.5%
7) Copilot ➔ 1.1%
Today:
1) ChatGPT ➔ 78.5%
2) Gemini ➔ 8.7%
3) DeepSeek ➔ 4.1%
4) Grok ➔ 2.5%
5) Perplexity ➔ 1.9%
6) Claude ➔ 1.6%
7) Copilot ➔ 1.2%
Interesting statistics that show the AI wars are really just a battle for a distant third place, with Most of the 4-7 rankings within a margin of error, to where it could go one way or the other depending on the day.
Gemini being second actually surprised me, as I assumed from AI enthusiasts I speak with that Grok and Claude were going to be much higher on the scale, but it seems like people check out whichever is in the news that month with a new release and revert back to old habits so far.
Which are you using most?
I use Claude Sonnet 4 on Gab AI for assistance writing fiction. For other tasks, I use a mix of ChatGPT, Deepseek, and Sonnet 4, usually all three to make sure I'm not getting hallucinations.
Claude or deepseek, depending on what i am doing at that moment.