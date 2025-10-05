AI Central

Mark Pierce
4h

Chat GPT 5 predicts 2030:

By 2030, AI-generated video and music platforms like Sora and Suno have split into two worlds: tightly licensed ecosystems and open, IP-clean frontiers. After a wave of lawsuits and new federal likeness laws, every major studio runs its own “character-as-a-service” system, renting out approved models of their intellectual property under strict, automated terms. Each prompt, stem, or frame passes through license graphs that verify consent and ownership before anything can be published or monetized. Fair use still exists in theory, but is largely fenced in by corporate risk filters, while provenance tags and embedded watermarks ensure that only verified works earn revenue. Fan mashups survive inside officially sanctioned crossover packs, but the wild, viral experimentation of the 2020s has retreated to unmonetized underground networks. The silver lining is a creative renaissance in original IP—artists who build their own voices, faces, and universes find frictionless distribution and full control. The age of free remix is over; the age of permissioned creation has begun.

Casey Bowles
5h

The traditional studios are living on borrowed time. Sooner or later they'll get slapped down when there is an eventual determination on just how much of the likeness has to be changed to invalidate their copyright, then it's game on.

