AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Malcolm's avatar
Ian Malcolm
9h

Is Elon back on the ketamine?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
5h

OpenAI is certainly a lie. The name says "open" but aside from a few open-weight models no one uses, nothing is "open" about OpenAI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture