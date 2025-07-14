Barely a week ago, we predicted that AI would bring an end to the anti-productive nonsense of the social justice factories known as Human Resources departments creating corporate cancer from the inside. It turns out that the process has already begun and the charge is being led by the once-mighty computer giant, IBM.

IBM has used artificial intelligence to automate several human resources functions, replacing “a couple hundred” HR roles, said chief executive officer Arvind Krishna, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report. Krishna said the move allowed the company to hire more programmers and sales staff, as it reallocates resources toward areas driving growth. The remarks come amid growing corporate adoption of AI agents (autonomous tools that can analyse spreadsheets, conduct research and draft emails), as companies explore the impact of generative AI on workforce dynamics. “While we have done a huge amount of work inside IBM on leveraging AI and automation on certain enterprise workflows, our total employment has actually gone up, because what it does is it gives you more investment to put into other areas,” Krishna told WSJ. The primary objective of AI integration, he said, is to improve operational efficiency by automating repetitive HR tasks such as employment verification and internal transfers.

What was that about a couple hundred HR employees? Make that a couple thousand, eight thousand, to be specific. And that level of change is coming to every other large company very soon, because IBM has productized the very efficiency whose benefits it is currently enjoying and making it available to other corporations.

IBM laid off 8,000 HR employees!! Not for budget. Not for performance. They got replaced...by a chatbot. That bot? It’s called AskHR, and it runs on IBM’s own Al engine: Watsonx Orchestrate. - 94% of HR work, automated - Pay, vacation, paperwork, even terminations - $3.5B in “productivity gains” - 40% drop in HR costs IBM built the system that made these types of layoffs possible. Now they’re selling it to everyone else- packaged, no-code, enterprise-ready. IBM calls it innovation. Let’s call it what it is though ya'll... One of the first at-scale white-collar replacement experiment. And it worked.

This is much better than simple outsourcing, because HR is, and has been for decades, not only inefficient at performing its core responsibilities, but has proven to be massively destructive by preventing corporations from performing their core functions, as explicated in the 2019 business book, Corporate Cancer, which specifically recommending eliminating HR departments as the primary root of social justice convergence in corporations.

It is very easy to demonstrate, social justice is bad for business. It is very bad for business. In fact, it is so bad for business that the more completely devoted the corporation is to social justice, the less able it is able to perform its primary function.

Convergence describes the degree to which an organization prioritizes social justice. There are five stages of convergence: