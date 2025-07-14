AI Central

John Davies's avatar
John Davies
Jul 14

I'm glad I lived to see programmers finally get revenge on the misery that HR departments have been inflicting on us for decades.

Dan in Alabama's avatar
Dan in Alabama
Jul 14

The hilarious thing is that Google can’t do this, while IBM is now nimble and small enough to know not only that they need to automate their HR dept to survive, but to also realize they can sell their HR bots to other companies. On the other hand, Google has become as ossified as IBM was at their peak, but in a fraction of the time. Google delenda est.

