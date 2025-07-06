What is being portrayed as the death of the résumé is actually the long-overdue death of the HR Department.

Employers are drowning in AI-generated job applications, with LinkedIn now processing 11,000 submissions per minute—a 45 percent surge from last year, according to new data reported by The New York Times. Due to AI, the traditional hiring process has become overwhelmed with automated noise. It's the résumé equivalent of AI slop—call it "hiring slop," perhaps—that currently haunts social media and the web with sensational pictures and misleading information. The flood of ChatGPT-crafted résumés and bot-submitted applications has created an arms race between job seekers and employers, with both sides deploying increasingly sophisticated AI tools in a bot-versus-bot standoff that is quickly spiraling out of control. The Times illustrates the scale of the problem with the story of an HR consultant named Katie Tanner, who was so inundated with over 1,200 applications for a single remote role that she had to remove the post entirely and was still sorting through the applications three months later. In an age where ChatGPT can insert every keyword from a job description into a résumé with a simple prompt, her story is not unique. The problem began shortly after the emergence of mainstream generative AI bots in 2022, when some companies applied the technology to job applications to help overwhelmed job seekers. Now, several years later, the technology has evolved from a convenience tool to a systemic disruption of the hiring process.

The irony here is that what is described as “a systemic disruption of the hiring process” is exactly what is required in order to realize the full benefits of free trade, by allowing employers to choose the very best workers from all over the world and put them in the most capital-effective location for production.

Obviously, this would require choosing from hundreds of thousands of workers from all across the planet in order to determine the most perfectly efficient match between worker and location, which means that free trade and the free movement of labor absolutely require AI submissions as well as AI review of applications, and, most likely, AI making all of the hiring decisions.

HR departments are not only the entry point for the social justice convergence that is killing companies such as Boieng, Intel, and Disney, they have been rendered fundamentally incapable of even performing their most basic functions by the combination of AI, immigration, and the Internet.

It’s fascinating to see how the different industries most deleteriously affected by AI are reacting in such obviously similar, and equally futile manners. But the Human Resources situation simply underlines the fact that anyone who does not adapt and adopt AI in any field directly affected by it will find himself rapidly rendered irrelevant.