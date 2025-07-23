AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie C's avatar
Julie C
Jul 23

Re. the flakiness of illustrators, I won my current gig in part because the other people who were being interviewed either completely disappeared in the early stages of vetting, or just weren't up to the scope of the work. The problem with artists, in my experience, is that too many of them lack the most basic grounding in essential life skills like showing up and sticking with the process until it's finished. Perhaps similarly, learning to work with AI is too far beyond the scope of their abilities?

Reply
Share
8 replies by Vox Day and others
Rick The Real Twinjun's avatar
Rick The Real Twinjun
Jul 23

Artist is a wide category. Even illustrator is a wide category. I was an illustrator for a city print newspaper for all of 2 weeks (1988). The purpose of a newspaper illustration is to provoke the newspaper reader to read the article (and to build a better portfolio for the next job at a bigger paper, etc.). Unless it's the cover of Saturday Evening Post, it's not worth the effort for something that's otherwise thrown in the trash at the end of the day. I converted to technical illustrator for a decade, then computer animator (broadcast docs). AI image gen is perfectly suited for articles. It will only make classical paintings in museums more appreciated. Or should.

Reply
Share
1 reply
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture