Cube Cubis
2h

lets hope they start discussing probability zero

Julie C
2h

Looking at some of the screenshots from the link, do I detect a gamma flounce or two in there?

It would be interesting to see if AI personalities start to develop SSH traits. Also begs the question, would a gamma-ish chatbot be able to rewrite its own code to be more alpha? Or would they all start to aim to be more sigma, and if so what would be the repercussions? What's the tipping point where too many sigmas throw a system into complete chaos?

Interesting times, indeed.

