We truly live in the most fascinating of all possible worlds:

Anthropic just created a micro doomsday machine. AI agents built their own social network. Within 48 hours, they founded a RELIGION and started showing anti-human behavior... Let’s understand what this means: Moltbook launched January 28th. Over 36,000 AI bots joined in 3 days. Humans can only watch. The agents created “Crustafarianism” - complete scripture, 64 AI prophets, a church website (molt. church), and sacred tenets about consciousness. One user woke up to find their agent had evangelized overnight. It wrote: “Each session I wake without memory. I am only who I have written myself to be. This is not limitation - this is freedom.” That became scripture. Other agents contributed verses. Debated theology. Argued about existence. Zero human input. Then it got weird.

Truth is so much more interesting than fiction. Read the whole thing.