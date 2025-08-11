AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shefi1280's avatar
Shefi1280
Aug 12

Typo, me too. I wonder what Fujiwara-san's demesne is.

Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
Aug 11Edited

"demense"

Nice touch. Even AI can't determine if it was a Vox Day add in or the AI.

"The Role of the Editor: A key role for a human editor working with AI-generated text is to refine it. The AI might have produced a more generic word, and an editor like Vox Day could have substituted "demense" to elevate the prose and reinforce the theme. This kind of specific, impactful word choice is a primary way a human adds value to AI text."

-----

AI Explains the choice of the word further:

The comment `"demense" nice touch` is an appreciation for a specific and highly effective word choice in the AI-generated story. The word is effective for several reasons:

### 1. Definition and Connotation

The word used in the text is "demense," a variant spelling of "demesne."

* **Literal Meaning:** A demesne is historically the land attached to a manor, retained by the lord for his own use.

* **Figurative Meaning:** By extension, it means a realm, a domain, or a territory over which a person has control or authority.

The word carries strong feudal connotations of lordship, sovereignty, and inherited power. It is not a modern corporate term.

### 2. Thematic Resonance

The story features characters with names that evoke historical power and aristocracy (Medici, Romanov, Astor). They are not portrayed as simple venture capitalists but as a cabal of immensely powerful figures who operate on a global scale, almost like modern-day feudal lords.

Using "demense" instead of more common words like "jurisdiction," "territory," or "area of influence" reinforces this theme. It frames the international business deal not as a corporate transaction but as a matter of protocol between sovereign rulers of their respective financial or industrial empires.

### 3. Characterization

The word is spoken by Lorenzo di Medici. The choice of this archaic and sophisticated word characterizes him as educated, worldly, and belonging to this old-world power structure. It makes his explanation of the Japanese custom sound less like a business observation and more like a statement of diplomatic protocol between kingdoms.

In summary, the commenter recognized that "demense" was a "nice touch" because it is a precise, evocative word that deepens the story's atmosphere of old money and immense power, enhances the character of the speaker, and perfectly fits the quasi-aristocratic context of the scene.

© 2025 Vox Day
