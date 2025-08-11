Elliott blinked, startled and more than a little skeptical.
“That’s.. well, I’m flattered, gentlemen.”
“You needn’t hide the fact that you find such an outrageous claim to be incredible, Mr. Grahame. And yet, it is true. This is the first such gathering in, what is it, fifteen years?”
“Thirty-three,” corrected the elderly Asian in flawless English. “We last attended in 1989.”
“Ah yes, it was only the six of us last time,” Medici admitted, unconcerned. “This, by the way, is Fujiwara Daigo of Yammu Shozohin.”
“Dozo yoroshku,” Elliott said, bowing from the waist.
“Very good,” the Japanese man said, returning the bow. “Your resume didn’t mention that you speak anything but English.”
“I don’t,” Elliott admitted. “We pitched Softbank once. A previous venture.”
“And yet a polite gesture is never wasted, young man.”
“Mr. Grahame, please also be acquainted with signori Astor, Staffelter, Romanov, Beaufort, and Frapin. Gentlemen, Mr. Elliott Grahame, whose disruptive technology is the reason we are all present here tonight.” Medici waited for the brief round of hand-shakings to be completed, then gestured toward his colleagues. “While we are all supposed to have read your proposal, Elliott, in the interest of not missing anything important, do give us your elevator pitch, please.”
Elliott, having expected this, smiled and complied without hesitation. In a well-practiced monologue that took less than five minutes, he explained the original inspiration for his idea, the proprietary technology HemaTech had developed around it, its three most promising applications, and most importantly, the astonishing size of the largest potential market.
“And that, gentlemen, is why I believe the investment we’re seeking is not merely a no-brainer for a forward-looking investor, but a moral imperative!”
There was a brief round of appreciative applause, led by Medici. When it died down, Medici turned to his colleagues and spread out his hands.
“My scientists have confirmed Mr. Grahame’s claims. This is the real deal. Are there any objections?” No one said anything. “Are we in full accord?”
Elliott held his breath, as one by one, each of the powerful men voiced their agreement. Only one, the Japanese man, did not give his assent. Even when Medici glanced at him and raised an eyebrow, he remained silent.
“Congratulations, Mr. Grahame,” Lorenzo di Medici declared as he extended his hand. “We are in accord. You have passed the test and you are about to become a man of wealth and power beyond your most ambitious dreams?”
“I don’t understand. What about Mr. Fujiwara?”
Medici smiled faintly. “It is not the custom of our Japanese colleagues to express support for any action taken outside their demesne. I’m afraid an abstention is the highest approval that can be received from our friends in Asia.”
“I see. In that case, domo arigato gozaimasu, Fujiwara-san.”
The Japanese man smiled at his attempt to be polite.
“It is our honor, Elliott-san. There are precious few who can say they have changed our world, but I believe you have truly done so.”
Overwhelmed, Elliott could only manage an awkward bow. Medici clapped him on the back as he gestured toward the villa, where a dozen tall, beautiful women in long evening dresses were descending the stairs toward the pool.
“We shall work out the details later. Now, let us celebrate a brave new dawn for Mankind as we dine!”
