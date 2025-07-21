AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shefi1280's avatar
Shefi1280
Jul 22

I remember reading an earlier version of this a couple of years ago on Vox Popoli and very much wanting to know what happened next, but there was no more forthcoming after this point. I eagerly look forward to the next episode.

Reply
Share
Mike Volpe's avatar
Mike Volpe
Jul 22

Ok, I’m hooked.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture