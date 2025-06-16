AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Culjak's avatar
John Culjak
Jul 1

Nothing really to add except that “Why I never called” is a great song. I’m not qualified to say it’s better than Raspberry Beret, but it pulled at my heart strings more.

Reply
Share
Jim's avatar
Jim
Jun 22

I’ve adapted a few tricks for Sumo. I’ve been double AI’ing it, so to speak. I have chat GPT create the Lyrics after prompting it to a specific genre and feel. After editing the lyrics, I ask Chat GPT to give me the prompt for a custom Sumo. Copy, paste, and boom! My songs have gotten better and I have less lyric problems. Chat GPT will also give you the chorus prompts in parentheses. If you disagree, you can always edit.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture