AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anon's avatar
Anon
Jul 1

Great point I remember reading an article some years ago in the Washington post about some US vets saying the Ukraine war was very different. They said in Iraq and Afghanistan they could for the most part relax in their bases away from the front lines. They recall grilling in the open but that’s impossible in Ukraine. They admitted that most of their experience wasn’t useful for the fighting happing in Ukraine. It’s gotta be mentally exhausting to be basically always on guard.

Reply
Share
Damo Walker's avatar
Damo Walker
Jul 1

Fascinating article. I think the implications for a state are also severe. It's one thing to have drones targeting military assets in the battle space, but take the case of the UK. Imagine they deploy the military to say Ukraine. The easy response using drone tech is simply to attack the home front. Hit the power stations and sub-stations and watch the state deal with the chaos created.

Non-state actors can target politicians and judges also. Imagine that becoming normalised.

So maybe we are going back to the old ways, where those who are willing to send other's sons to fight, will soon be forced to have skin in the game.

Lots for me to think about!

Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture