Dave
Aug 8

"Enlightenment authors also hoped to advance their goals by providing new ways of organizing human knowledge and conveying it to the public. The “Encyclopédie,””

Oh shit, it's Wikipedia v0.1. Wait wait wait, I knew Wikipedia was run by satanists and pedophiles but I didn't realize their actual project was a satanic work tracing back to at least this thing.

FracturaSacra
Aug 8

Have read before about how some promoters of science coat tail on the back of things that were not explicitly scientific. Have never looked into it in depth but have heard about how lots of engineering was not science based. So how much of the industrial revolution was actually built on science? What if it was mostly built on down to earth problem solvers and profit driven capitalists. And progressive popularisers of science and nefarious social climbers just took it as if it was theirs.

The former created most of it but are too busy getting things done to notice the charlatans taking it as if it is theirs.

I believe that religious idealism, built on nothing but itself, is what inspired the modern world. Which is far more like a work of art than a scientific project. God "revealed" himself to man. Man did not "reason" himself to God.

