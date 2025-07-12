AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Faith in God's avatar
Faith in God
Jul 12Edited

"That would require a 200x to 300x greater spread than Genghis Khan achieved—and he already represents the upper limit of human reproductive skew."

Evolution is dead. But trying to popularize the mathematical refutation is not easy. When I try to explain this to people they don't understand fixation. The math is easy, pointing to the Nature study in e-choli is a quick refutation of JF's "parallel mutations" argument. It's fixation itself that stumps a lot of people no matter how many times I try to explain it to them.

If they don't understand fixation, then they don't understand evolution. If they never understood evolution, they cannot understand the refutation. I've been using basic rhetoric with these people. "Your great grandpa was't a monkey and his great grandpa wasn't a booger on an asteroid or a puddle of slime."

Reply
Share
5 replies by Vox Day and others
Rick The Real Twinjun's avatar
Rick The Real Twinjun
Jul 12

[sound of God giggling]

Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture