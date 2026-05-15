AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Narnia Bear's avatar
Narnia Bear
7m

The look on the robot's face makes me so happy. Job well done, Claudio

Companies like StitchFix use their own AI and algorithms to help their stylists choose clothing for you too. Clients can do a daily style quiz to choose outfits they like, and this feeds directly into their profile so the stylist just has to click a button and mail it to you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture