With a Pixel 10 raised toward the subject, Gemini reads the live frame and surfaces step-by-step shooting guidance on the screen before the shutter fires. Camera Coach lands at the workflow’s earliest negotiable moment, when framing, angle, and light remain open questions.

In 2026, AI has also reached the editing end of the workflow, where prompt-based tools from Google, OpenAI, and Adobe accept plain-language instructions to remove objects, change backgrounds, and repair photos.

Guided shooting

Camera Coach ships on all four Pixel 10 models and opens from within the camera app, where Gemini models analyze the scene and return shooting guidance before the shutter is pressed. Triggering Camera Coach sends a preview of the live scene to Google’s servers for cloud-based Gemini analysis, with the scene data deleted once processing completes.

Gemini’s analysis surfaces a set of named, scene-specific shooting options from which the photographer selects one before any instruction begins. Google’s Camera Coach documentation shows that Gemini recommends a wider lens for a mountain landscape and a lower shooting angle for a bowl of pasta.

Selecting a theme sets off a series of on-screen how-to steps that appear at the top of the screen, walking the photographer through each required camera adjustment in sequence. For each step, a blue oval in the viewfinder highlights the relevant camera control, so the photographer doesn’t need to search the interface for the right button. The coaching flow concludes with a ‘Take the photo’ prompt, the signal that Gemini has finished its work and the shot belongs to the photographer.

Take your time

Camera Coach requires an active internet connection, as the analysis of each scene runs through Gemini in the cloud. Google discloses that a scene’s contents travel to its servers for processing and are deleted once analysis completes.

From the initial scene scan through theme selection and step-by-step guidance, the full coaching flow can take close to a minute before the ‘Take the photo’ prompt appears. Camera Coach suits still subjects, as reviewers noted that the coaching flow’s pace makes photographing children or pets in motion impractical.

Gemini functions as a photography coach, guiding the photographer through framing, lighting, and camera settings while leaving image execution entirely to the person holding the phone. The compositional principles that Camera Coach covers, including framing, lighting, and perspective, carry over to future shots even when the feature isn’t active.

Plain-language editing

Photographers can open a Camera Coach shot in Google Photos and issue editing commands to Gemini in plain language. Google’s examples of the prompt format include ‘Remove the fence’ and ‘Get rid of the clutter,’ instructions phrased as one might speak to a human collaborator.

GPT Image 2, OpenAI’s third-generation native image model launched in April 2026, brings context-aware multi-turn editing at up to 2K resolution to photographers working outside the Google ecosystem. Multi-turn editing lets a photographer build on previous prompts conversationally, changing a background or removing a figure across sequential steps, without starting over.

Adobe Firefly AI Assistant, unveiled April 15, 2026, brings Photoshop, Lightroom, and other Adobe tools into a single conversational interface inside the Firefly app. Photographers can describe a multi-step editing outcome in natural language, and Firefly routes the instruction across whichever tools can accomplish it, including Generative Fill, Generative Remove, and the Photoshop AI Assistant. For production work, Photoshop with Firefly AI holds its place as the top-ranked AI photo editor as of mid-2026, with Firefly’s conversational layer adding to its existing precision tools.

Learn by doing

When the ‘Take the photo’ prompt appears, Camera Coach exits the workflow, and everything that Gemini communicated now sits with the photographer alone. On the editing side, the photographer names an outcome, and the model handles execution, with that division of labor unchanged across every session.

Camera Coach’s design invests in the photographer’s future capacity, with compositional coaching that carries forward to future shots even when the feature is no longer running. Compositional intuition accumulates on the coaching side while prompting fluency accumulates on the editing side, and neither skill transfers to the other domain.