If you’ve experimented with AI writing tools, you’ve probably noticed something frustrating: you can spend twenty minutes instructing an AI about your style preferences — no em-dashes, no tricolon lists, no vague emotional blocking — and three chapters later it’s back to writing “something shifted in her expression” like you never said a word.

But if you give the same rules directly to Claude at Claude.ai, they seem to stick. You’re not imagining it. There’s a real technical reason for this, and understanding it will make you a more effective user of any AI writing tool.

The Context Window Is Everything

Every AI language model operates within what’s called a context window — the total amount of text the model can “see” and reason about at any given moment. Think of it as working memory. Everything the model knows about your current session lives in that window: your instructions, the conversation history, the manuscript text it’s already generated, your corrections.

When you give Claude a rule — “avoid the phrase ‘It’s not X, but Y’” — that rule lives in the context window. As long as it’s there, the model can reference it. The moment it scrolls out of the window because the conversation has grown too long, the rule is effectively forgotten.

This is true of every AI tool. The difference isn’t the underlying model. The difference is what gets put into the context window, and how.