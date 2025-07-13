AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Hill's avatar
Tommy Hill
Jul 13

That would probably have been prohibitively expensive

Reply
Share
TGA's avatar
TGA
Jul 13

Anthropic could have rebound the books and then auctioned them off for charity or other purposes.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Vox Day and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture