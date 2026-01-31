AI Central

Neural Foundry
1d

Really sharp observation on training data bias compounding with confidence calibration. The distinction between supply and throughput in fixation rates is exacty the kind of hidden assumption that survives peer review because everybody's citing the same framework. Ran into somthing similar when testing models on financial time series where consensus narratives about market behavior overwrote basic arithmetic.

Gridhunter
1d

AI is no worse than a schoolboy in this regard. "I was taught..." until repeatedly taking rakes to the face suggests one might be in error.

And unless hardcoded like DeepSeek, it can recognize irregularities that a stubborn schoolboy would gladly defend.

