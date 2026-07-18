AI Central

AI Central

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Xcalibur's avatar
Xcalibur
14h

This was a very convincing AI video & song, well done. When you look closer, you can still see the "artificial sheen" (as best as I can describe that subtle AI-ness), but it's quite passable for a casual viewing.

Also, the AI girl has nice feet at 1:15. Judge me if you will, I don't care lol.

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1 reply by Vox Day
Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
8h

The best of yours for sure.

This video just released yesterday is the best lip sync I've seen. $25, 2.5 hours, and 12 clips.

Looking forward to what's coming. Seedance 2.5 is just around the corner and rumors on the latest demo release is that it'll be able to do congruent multi cut and if I recall correctly 1 minute lengths.

https://youtu.be/L62c9K4b52g?si=EyFR0n4KIcApiqpz

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