Some very exciting news about the next version of Seedance, especially considering how good the 1.5 Pro version already is.

Rumors about Seedance 3.0 have surfaced on Chinese X, and they are mind-blowing if true:

According to leaks from Dr. Liu Zheng (@mokoocn), ByteDance’s video generation Al has entered its final “closed-door sprint” and is aiming to end the era of short clips forever. If these specs are real, we are looking at the “feature film era” of Al:

*lnfinite Continuous Generation

The 15-second limit is dead. Seedance 3.0 reportedly supports seamless single-take generations of **10+ minutes** (with internal tests reaching 18 minutes without collapse). It uses a “narrative memory chain” to remember plot points, character personalities, and settings, effectively allowing it to “direct” multi-act stories with suspense and twists like a human.

Native Multi-Language & Emotional Dubbing

No more post-production lip-syncing. The model allegedly handles end-to-end video *and* audio generation simultaneously. It can output perfect lip-sync in Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean, while dynamically adjusting breathing, crying, or laughing to match the character’s emotional state.

Hollywood-Grade Director Control

Forget simple prompts; this supports “storyboard script input” and realtime director commands (e.g., “Shot 1: Wide-angle dolly push...”). It reportedly understands cinematic language instantly and includes industry-standard color grading presets like IMAX and Netflix-style looks.

*The “Nuclear Bomb” Cost Reduction

Perhaps the most disruptive claim: The compute cost for 1 minute of cinematic video has supposedly dropped to 1/8th of Seedance 2.0. This would make high-end video production cost pennies compared to traditional crews, described as a “dimension-reduction strike” against the ad and short-drama industries.

If this ships, the barrier to entry for creating full-length movies just evaporated.