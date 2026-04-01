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Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
5d

This is just absurd. The concept isn't entirely without value, as some people really do appreciate pure artisanal work, but for most use cases, it's totally irrelevant.

The value of the work is in the end result, not the production process. The labor theory of value was disproven decades ago.

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Kevin Joseph's avatar
Kevin Joseph
5d

Looks like another money grab by those trying to prey on authors and their insecurities over this AI Red Scare. The people selling the picks and shovels to the hordes of aspiring writers are the ones assured of making a profit in this cutthroat industry.

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