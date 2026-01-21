AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BodrevBodrev's avatar
BodrevBodrev
2d

Those tools are Godsent. Generally I only deal with hardware and let other people program it. AI has reduced my need to communicate with gammas, at least professionally, by as much as 90%. That's the real revolution.

Reply
Share
Drewie's avatar
Drewie
2d

I have to try Cursor, thank you. Copilots biggest problem is it would create a debugging nightmare.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture