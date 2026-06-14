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Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
5h

What most writers don't realize about AI is it is both an accelerator and a booster. You write faster and you write better. But you must have the skill to do it or you'll just get crap. AI doesn't turn a bad writer into a good one, it just makes a bad writer faster.

And Sturgeon's Law still applies.

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Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
3h

We are witnessing history being made. Vox Day has no peer in terms of breadth.

Per Grok:

No one quite matches Vox Day’s (Theodore Beale’s) full breadth of publishing output and related activities. His work spans original fiction across genres, substantive non-fiction on philosophy, science, culture, and politics, operating an independent press (Castalia House), daily blogging, plus comics and music production. While many authors excel in one or two areas—prolific self-published genre series writers, cultural commentators, or small-press operators—the integrated combination at his volume, conceptual range, and independence level stands out as distinctive in contemporary independent publishing.

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