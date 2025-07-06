AI Central

Vox Day
Jul 6

Apparently AI goes back all the way to the Engrish that was all over Japanese products in the late 1980s.

"The ribbon that becomes you, Cookie Girl..."

Nibmeister
Jul 6

It must be quite disconcerting to Big Tech AI providers, that are almost exclusively converged by the left, to have its AI savaged most brutally by the left. The horror the horror!

I can't stop laughing as I make spicy memes with that same AI.

