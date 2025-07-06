The radical left has found its newest weapon in the culture wars: falsely accusing anything they dislike of being "AI-generated." This smear tactic has become so pervasive on platforms like BlueSky that even real human suffering is being dismissed as artificial.

The most tragic example of this phenomenon comes from Gizmodo's recent reporting on Saeed Ismail, a 22-year-old Palestinian who has endured nearly two years of war in Gaza while trying to raise money online to feed his family. Despite providing extensive verification of his identity, including Palestinian ID, video calls, and documentation from GoFundMe, Saeed faced coordinated attacks from BlueSky users who insisted he was an AI creation.

A pseudonymous BlueSky account called Rev. Howard Arson pointed to misspelled words on Saeed's blanket – "pealistic" and "spfcation" – as "proof" that the image was AI-generated. This superficial analysis ignored the obvious explanation that the blanket was simply a cheaply manufactured product with poor English translation, something common in global markets.

Even after Saeed posted multiple photos and videos showing the blanket and proving his existence through video calls with Gizmodo, the accusations persisted. The irony is that these same activists who claim to support Palestinian causes were actively undermining a real Palestinian's fundraising efforts based on their ignorant assumptions about AI capabilities.

This pattern extends far beyond individual cases. On BlueSky, "this is AI" has joined "racist," "sexist," and "homophobic" in the progressive lexicon of conversation-ending accusations. Unable to engage with content on its merits, leftist activists simply declare anything that challenges their worldview as artificially generated, allowing them to dismiss it without intellectual engagement.

The absurdity of the situation is further evident in multiple comments across platforms, where AI is perceived as a slur at this juncture. A YouTube comment left on a video demonstrating the effectiveness of AI in creative writing yesterday shows exactly how fearful people have become of the technology. It’s odd talking about it as a tool in that context, because does the use of a hammer make a person trying to drive a nail lazier than if they simply used their bare hands? Or does it mean the person can simply accomplish more with the tools provided?

The phenomenon exposes a deep insecurity underlying progressive activism. These individuals, many of whom lack genuine creative talent or technical understanding, view AI as a threat to their perceived intellectual superiority. Rather than learning about the technology or adapting to its capabilities, they've chosen to demonize it as a way of protecting their fragile egos.

Gizmodo's investigation showed further absurdity of these accusations through concrete examples. They found the same "suspicious" sandals that triggered AI accusations being sold on Facebook in Libya back in June 2022 – predating widely available AI image generators by months. The sandals featured garbled English text like "HAPPY LUCKY rlorE DNUI," but this was again, poor manufacturing, not AI generation.

The case of Sahar AlAjrami, another Palestinian featured in supposedly "AI-generated" photos, further demonstrates the activists' ignorance. Her oddly-worded sandals were real products available for purchase, yet BlueSky users insisted the images must be artificial because they couldn't conceive of such poor English translation existing in real manufactured goods.

What makes this particularly pathetic is how these accusations reveal the accusers' own limitations. They assume that anything unusual or unexpected must be artificial because their own experiences are so narrow and sheltered. A poorly translated product label becomes "evidence" of AI generation because they've never encountered the reality of global manufacturing. It’s been a joke for years that Americans wearing Kanji on t-shirts often wear anti-American slurs because they have no idea what it means.

The left’s obsession with labeling everything as AI is due to their lack of understanding. Modern AI systems are sophisticated enough that obvious tells like garbled text or anatomical errors are increasingly rare, yet these activists continue to point to such obvious flaws as "proof" of artificial generation.

This weaponization of AI accusations serves multiple purposes for the left: it allows them to dismiss inconvenient evidence, attack creators they dislike, and maintain their sense of intellectual superiority without actually engaging with content that challenges their worldview. It's the perfect unprovable accusation for people who prefer ideological purity to honest discourse.

Meanwhile, because of these rhetorical games, real people like Saeed Ismail suffer the consequences. BlueSky users’ ignorant fear of technology has become more important to them than the human suffering they claim to care about, revealing the hollow nature of their supposed compassion.