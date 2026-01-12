AI Central

Julie C
5d

Funny, I thought announcing that a work was completed using AI was what all the cool kids were demanding these days, so that they could identify "slop" before being exposed to any and possibly liking it.

Listing AI as a collaborator should become the norm; it would be interesting to see how quickly the tides turn and people begin to turn up their noses at anything produced without it.

Jefferson Kim
5d

On average, AI is reliably better than humans. In my own companies, I now view any work that IS NOT double-checked by AI as a liability.

We are currently in a brief window where you are penalized for admitting you used AI. That window is closing. Soon, you will be penalized for failing to use it. The 'human-only' standard is becoming a mark of negligence, not prestige.

