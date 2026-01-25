AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Filip L's avatar
Filip L
4d

This sounds like it was programmed by a lot of Indians, afraid to be replaced so they just say yes to everything

Reply
Share
Schweg's Take's avatar
Schweg's Take
4d

When using AI to research common law, many AIs wouldn't recognize known information even when pointed directly to it, like Illinois 5 ILCS 50 Common Law Act, a current statute. Also, it would fabricate definitions so as I was looking at an original Black's Law 4th edition page 598 the AI would claim to have words that weren't there and deny words I was reading off the page. When asked for a link to it's source the AI claimed it was a private link. This seems far more nefarious than a simple error in an algorithm.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Vox Day and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture