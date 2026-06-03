AI Central

AI Central

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Ominous Cowherd's avatar
Ominous Cowherd
3h

Students are rewarded for answers, not for learning. Of course they go for the quick answer.

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Douglas Marolla's avatar
Douglas Marolla
3h

The “intellectually curious” gap will widen. The student who goes through the difficult process will win out.

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