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Kurio_Music's avatar
Kurio_Music
8h

The $200 Pro subscription gave users 100 generations per day, and that's in addition to all the ChatGPT and Codex benefits. It's safe to say OpenAI was heavily subsidizing the cost in hopes it might turn into opportunities down the road. No other video generation AI offers that kind of value.

I'm in some groups with all the top creators from Sora, and we've known for some time the writing was on the wall. Sora has had serious user retention problems from the start. Basically they check out the platform for a day or two and leave.

No one I know even knew about the social network aspect to Sora until they checked it out. Perhaps if the execution and marketing had been better things would be different, but I'm doubtful given the points mentioned in this article.

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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
8h

It does not look like that a 200$ subscription would be enough.

A user can easily burn through tokens worth ten, hundreds or even thousand times more.

These kind of workloads are expensive and dont scale well. There might be a sweet spot somewhere but its not 200$ a month, far from it.

Usage based pricing would solve a lot of issues for the AI industry but that will be a tough sell.

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