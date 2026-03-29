OpenAI shut down its video-generation system, Sora, last week:

OpenAI has unexpectedly shut down Sora, its generative AI video model. Despite a surge of initial popularity, the tech was dogged by controversy and copyright issues and proved prohibitively expensive.

In a significant blow to OpenAI, a $1 billion December 2025 deal to allow Sora users to generate AI videos featuring Disney characters was canceled at the same time Sora was jettisoned.

The company gave no reason for the shutdown of Sora, although analysts point to the dismal economics. With AI in the midst of what has all the appearances of a bubble, many wonder if the downfall of Sora could be the beginning of the end, especially as the war on Iran pressures supply chains and drives energy costs higher…

The decision appears to have been driven by financial considerations as OpenAI looks to streamline operations in preparation for an initial public offering as early as this year.

The platform was extraordinarily expensive. In November, one analyst suggested that it cost OpenAI $1.30 to generate a single ten-second video. Based on the 11.3 million daily videos that he estimated Sora produced, the analyst said this would cost the company about $15 million every day.

Just a few weeks prior to that, Sora head Bill Peebles admitted that the platform’s economics were “completely unsustainable.”

According to Business Insider, there was another problem that is proving to be an intractable constraint across the AI industry: Computing power. Video generation is the most energy-intensive form of AI currently in use.