AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B. E. Gordon's avatar
B. E. Gordon
Jun 14, 2025Edited

I’ve found that Grok appears to do a good job at streamlining human work, but if you try to make it write a multiple chapter story, it gets formulaic, sounding like Homer with “clear-headed Telemachus” or “when Dawn with its fingertips of rose”, and it’ll have your characters repeat their actions over a different context, a sort of “action template”. It sounds like how Vox describes ChatGPT as writing more of an outline than a story. And as a matter of fact, Grok does a very good job at writing outlines and helping me organize my thoughts.

After reading what Vox said on this post, I tried having Claude make edits on the too-Grok-y portion of my novel, and so far I’m very impressed with its edits, which only required minor tweaks and which it happily incorporated into the drafts it made. Way ahead of Grok in prose skill.

That said, Claude has a very small length limit for its chats, unlike Grok, which can let chats get very long. Even so, Claude does an impressive job with little context, and can do on-the-fly edits of its output, something Grok can't.

To summarize: use Grok to organize, outline, and for skeletal drafts, and Claude to flesh out and embellish.

One caveat: both Grok and Claude try to sneak in Diversity among your characters. Grok at least tries to be representative, with its main problem being introducing female characters in inappropriate contexts, but Claude is worse — not just going full-on stupid with the Diversity, but there was even one spot where it wrote in two of my male characters gay-flirting with each other.

Reply
Share
The Gray Man's avatar
The Gray Man
Jun 14, 2025Edited

I put it in Super Grok 3 (comes with 𝕏 Premium+) with "Think" enabled:

https://grok.com/share/bGVnYWN5_3815271e-6ddb-4b7a-a4b8-4019de788959

and Gemini 2.5 Pro model (Google One subscription)

https://g.co/gemini/share/5d02ed53094c

and I can tell you how to get Copilot Pro subscription trials from each of their Microsoft apps lol, I just got my 7th one after expiration through the Android Word app.

I used Think Deeper on Copilot Pro:

https://copilot.microsoft.com/shares/WQxvQCfxjsrwZy1cLvthU

EDIT:

I also put it in Gemini 2.5 Pro with Deep Research on. The report came back with a detailed analysis of everything you'd ever want - but did write a story in the middle.

https://g.co/gemini/share/467d25ccd337

Reply
Share
3 replies by Vox Day and others
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture