AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuckie Pierce's avatar
Chuckie Pierce
5h

Cover is a spectacular feature. Happened yesteeday. Had instrumentals that worked well. The issue stemmed from the vocals, don't remember what exactly. The fixes didn't work.

Hit "cover". Then, created some more. Didn't turn out nearly as good. Then, the covers dropped. Forgot about those as Suno didn't show their creation progress.

One of those worked.

It's possible to drop an album in a week, even with setbacks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
2h

Interesting article thanks! Using the Cover feature has gotten me a lot closer to my original that had lyrics that weren’t quite working.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture