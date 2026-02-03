AI Central

The AI Architect
11h

Fantastic deep dive into MCP vulnerabilities. The tool poisoning attack is especially nasty because it exploits what makes models useful, their instruction following capability becomes the attack vector. What caught my eye is the 97% lacking AI access controls stat, thats not even a sophistication problem, its pure governance failure. I've watched orgs rush to deploy agentic workflows without even basic inventory of what tools those agents can reach. The irony is MCP solved teh custom integration nightmare but created a centralized attack surface. Each new MCP server is basically expanding write access to the context window for anyone who can poison it.

Post Scarcity Investments
11h

So we're basically training AIs to trust random tools from the internet and now acting suprised when they get phished? This is like giving someone root access and wondering why things went sideways lol

