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David Karnok's avatar
David Karnok
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It will become irrelevant once the LLMs introduce automatic conformal compaction and graph-based exact network anchoring.

Like you restart the window but paste a short bootstrap the LLM itself generated as summary in the previous thread by the same LLM operational matrix. Perhaps link to the exact thread with the caveat as not to threat it as tokens but as a search opportunity for details via agents.

This is how Penrose's Cyclic Conformal Cosmology (CCC) works in the big picture. Use the previous runs' databases (evaporated black holes) to seed a new beginning in short and with optional exact backlinks, without expanding them immediately into the current aeon.

The Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB) we see is the conclusion of the previous aeon's developments and progress.

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