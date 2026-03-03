AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
1h

Context-based question & answer pairs is how this person maintains mental bandwidth. It is magic to others, who happily overrun their buffers and throw up their hands.

Life is a lot more like those irritating test questions that we care to admit. The ones with unnecessary details included that point to wrong answers.

Reply
Share
David Karnok's avatar
David Karnok
4hEdited

Just apply the SSH, or for extra "madness", the SSH-WL synthesis to the problem. A hint, stop treating the LLM as the head of the ensamble. It's a gamma, a worm-toungue, the verbal knowledge expert who just read something on reddit. He is the interface. In between, in-and-out.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture