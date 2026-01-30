AI Central

Vox Day
4dEdited

One of the biggest advantages of AI is not having to deal with artists. They are some of the most short-sighted, unreliable, and dishonest people on the planet.

Forget quality. Just getting the work one paid for delivered doesn't happen at least 15 percent of the time. Arkhaven learned the hard way why Marvel and DC will pay writers advances, but never illustrators.

Filip L
4dEdited

Working with sales and AI and see the trend forward the name of the game is "dynamic".

Prices and things will be in constant flux and you can find different offers and things more locally now. So keep your feet ready and eyes open because it will be very different base on where you are

