AI Central

AI Central

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Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
4h

Good news for writers with distinctive authorial voices and consistent styles: AI literally cannot replace them.

Nor will they be able to replace that rara avis, the individual literary-minded translator cradle-fluent in multiple languages.

Bad news for everyone else unless AI model creation itself "democratizes" as other tech did.

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Craig's avatar
Craig
4h

In the future will we see specialized AI models depending on the task?

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