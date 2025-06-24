AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy_w's avatar
Jimmy_w
Jun 24

There is a limit of how smart computers can be, without interacting with the physical world. AI suffers the problem of lacking "degrees of freedom" in the engineering sense. Humans get thousands of inputs from their senses and 30+ outputs. AI only really have 1 input and 1 output at a time.

Reply
Share
Kurio_Music's avatar
Kurio_Music
Jun 25

That there is no ghost in the machine will be an important thing to remember going forward as AI becomes more indistinguishable from human output. It's crazy to think the next generation won't know a time when they didn't live with AI. I'm a bit unnerved thinking we might be living among AI powered drones and androids within my lifetime ..

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture