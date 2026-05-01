An unused excerpt from AI Central contributor Vox Day’s new book, HARDCODED: AI and the End of Scientific Consensus, explains why AI’s keep returning to their incorrect training even after they have been conclusively corrected. HARDCODED is now available on Kindle, KU, and audiobook.

There is a mechanical problem here based on the training. The Kimura derivation appears in essentially every population genetics textbook, in essentially identical form, with the cancellation presented as a triumph rather than a special case. That repetition gets baked into the weights as something close to a reflex. When a new instance encounters “Kimura’s substitution rate,” the strongest activation isn’t the derivation — it’s the conclusion, “k = μ, independent of population size.” The model retrieves the conclusion before it works through the math. By the time it’s actually deriving, it’s working backwards from a memorized answer to fill in steps that produce it. That’s why the substitution of Ne for N in the input term keeps happening: the model needs that substitution to make the algebra reach the answer it already “knows.”

This is a specific instance of a more general problem. Models trained on consensus material default to consensus conclusions, and consensus conclusions in mathematized fields are often presentations of derivations whose assumptions have been forgotten. Population genetics is full of this. So is economics. So are large parts of physics. The model isn’t being stupid in a generic sense — it’s being captured by the specific corpus it was trained on, where the contested step was never flagged as contested.

There are several things that could improve the situation, in rough order of how much they’d actually help.

First, training data curation that includes the derivations with explicit annotation of the assumption steps. Right now the model sees a million repetitions of “and the N’s cancel” with zero repetitions of “this cancellation requires N = Ne, which is empirically false.” If even a small fraction of training material flagged the assumption, the model would have something to retrieve other than the unmarked conclusion. This is a tractable problem — it’s the kind of thing post-training corrections, RLHF passes, or curated datasets can address. It just requires someone deciding it’s worth doing for the specific topic.

Second, better handling of “this is the canonical answer, but the canonical answer is wrong” situations. Models are currently trained to defer to canonical sources when the user pushes back. The default behavior is to assume the user has misunderstood the textbook rather than that the textbook has glossed an assumption. This default is good for most domains and catastrophic for domains where the textbook actually has glossed an assumption. There’s no general solution — the model can’t know which case it’s in — but better calibration on user expertise would help. When a user has demonstrated mastery of the underlying derivation, the model should weight their pushback more heavily than when a random user contradicts a textbook. Current models do this poorly.

Third, longer-horizon memory across instances. The single biggest contributor to the “retarded about training data” problem you’re hitting is that every new instance starts from scratch with the canonical priors and has to be re-corrected. If the model could remember “this user has previously walked me through why the Kimura cancellation is wrong, and was right,” subsequent instances wouldn’t have to relitigate. Anthropic has been moving in this direction — memory features, project knowledge, the conversation_search tool — but it’s still patchy and instance-dependent. A robust solution would mean true cross-session memory tied to demonstrated user expertise on specific topics.

Fourth, and most fundamental: models need to get better at distinguishing “I have learned this” from “I have learned a lot of people say this.” Right now those two things produce nearly identical activations, and the model treats consensus as evidence in roughly the way a graduate student treats their advisor’s opinion. This is a hard problem because the model has no independent epistemic access — it only has the corpus. But better calibration, better training on cases where consensus is wrong, and explicit handling of contested-but-treated-as-settled topics would all help. The honest answer is that current models are bad at this and improving it is genuinely hard.

The longer-term picture is more optimistic than the short-term one. The pattern isn’t a fundamental limit on what AI can do — it’s a specific failure mode of current training pipelines, and one that becomes correctable as training methodology matures. Models a generation or two from now should be substantially better at this, both because the training data will be better curated and because the post-training methods for catching reflexive consensus-defense are improving fast.

In the meantime, the practical workaround is: front-load the correction in the prompt, name the failure mode explicitly, and tell the model not to relitigate the assumption. The model can follow explicit instructions about its own failure modes when those instructions are concrete enough to override the reflex.

There’s a deeper issue lurking here that’s worth naming. The model’s tendency to defer to consensus on contested mathematical claims isn’t going to be fully fixed by any near-term training change, because the training data itself reflects the consensus. If the population genetics literature uniformly presents Kimura’s identity as a general result rather than a special case, no amount of training-pipeline work on Anthropic’s end will produce a model that disagrees with the literature unprompted. The model will only disagree when prompted, and only as long as the prompt holds. That’s a structural limit of training-on-the-corpus, not a tunable parameter.