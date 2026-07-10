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Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
8hEdited

Say the game designer wants builds for a board game or mini figs to complement a stretch goal for a digital one: Is this new service cost-effective?

And if yes, how will it hit indy gamers getting hammered by Corporate on one side, and the no-AI zealots on the other?

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B1234's avatar
B1234
11h

Now we just need an ai program with a robot arm that can paint the miniatures so they are ready to play!

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