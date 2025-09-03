That explains a considerable amount of the fundamental problem of AI right there. The first wave of AI systems are trained on absolute garbage, literally the dregs of the Internet. Wikipedia is bad enough, but Reddit is the most-biased, least-accurate source on the planet one can find outside of professional PR firms.
It’s not going to be hard for iAI to surpass dAI performance simply by virtue of not training it on unreliable garbage.
They kind of have to train it on all this terrible and mainly blue haired lady admined data, otherwise AI seems to spiral out of control and talk about all the good things a certain Austrian painter did.
You can tell it's been trained on reddit and Wikipedia by the default "tone" of its responses