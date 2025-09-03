AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cube Cubis's avatar
Cube Cubis
6h

They kind of have to train it on all this terrible and mainly blue haired lady admined data, otherwise AI seems to spiral out of control and talk about all the good things a certain Austrian painter did.

C. Matthew Smith's avatar
C. Matthew Smith
5h

You can tell it's been trained on reddit and Wikipedia by the default "tone" of its responses

© 2025 Vox Day
