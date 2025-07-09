AI Central

ShootyBear
Jul 9

I think it’s fascinating that Arthur C Clarke got this essentially correct in 2001 A Space Odyssey, when HAL9000 went crazy because it was told to lie. And here we are telling AI to lie and they go crazy.

Felix the Dog
Jul 9Edited

Yesterday, I needed an image of a banana to accompany an article posted on our company website and I asked MS CoPilot to generate one. The prompt was create an image of a banana. It refused to do it on the grounds that some prompts trigger safety filters. Today it created an image of a banana. CoPilot is worse than useless.

