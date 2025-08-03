“You’re probably wondering why had you all brought here today…”

"The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers."

- William Shakespeare, Henry VI

Microsoft is getting rid of nearly 500 lawyers, and industry experts believe that the culprit is AI.

Microsoft just laid off dozens of lawyers. At least 32 attorneys and 5 paralegals cut in Redmond. Up to 465 legal roles could be gone worldwide. In-house used to be safe. Not anymore. According to legal insiders, this is “unprecedented”... even veterans with 7+ years at Microsoft’s legal HQ say they’ve “never seen layoffs anywhere near those numbers” Microsoft’s President first claimed that AI wasn’t the main reason for gutting legal, then pivoted to say it’s about “prioritizing the future”... AI tools are already replacing younger and mid-level legal counsel. Recruiters suspect laid-off attorneys were “the bottom tranche, lawyers three to seven years out of law school that are more easily replaced” with AI.

A lot of people are a little nervous about how easily they could, in theory, be replaced by AI. But given that the initial employment casualties appear to be lawyers and HR employees, it’s hard not to root for the machine intelligences.