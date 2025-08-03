AI Central

Myself and multiple friends have done preliminary work in advance for our attorneys as para legals using AI.

Document analysis, comparison with other documents, checking for changes, etc. We've likely saved $1,000s if not tens of thousands in legal fees. For important stuff we still get the final product reviewed by our trial lawyer since he'll actually have to defend it in court.

Key is getting your legal reviewed by multiple AIs. We go with Gemini and Grok mainly. Also check for hallucinations by requiring AI to quote the actual law.

Top attorneys won't be replaced. Higher level strategic attorneys definitely not. Attorneys that learn the leverage AI will be best positioned for the disruption.

It will be the death of colleges and universities too, as the eventual wholesale replacement of white-collar jobs will reveal the uselessness of a college degree.

