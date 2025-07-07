Huawei came under direct US attack in 2018, but unlike other foreign companies targeted by the US government as a threat to US-dominated industries, Huawei accepted its denial of US markets and set about rendering them irrelevant for its long-term strategic plans which are already beginning to provide the Chinese technology giant with observable advantages, particularly in the AI-related industries.

Huawei has built a full AI stack – a feat no company in the world has achieved including Nvidia or TSMC, a fact that Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO, readily acknowledged to the press.

Huawei’s chip design division, HiSilicon, is a global leader and competes with Nvidia and Qualcomm. Where Nvidia offers CUDA to developers in its ecosystem, Huawei has built a software platform known as compute architecture for neural networks (CANN).

Huawei recently rolled out its marque AI chip Ascend 310B and the Ascend-powered advanced data center architecture CloudMatrix 384. In a high-profile test, CloudMatrix 384, along with the serving solution CloudMatrix-Infer, outperformed the Nvidia H800 GPU-based SGLang fast-serving framework for large language models (LLMs), on both the inference and decoding phases, in running DeepSeek’s R1 reasoning model.

The CloudMatrix 384 system is a specialized AI supernode that is purpose-built for handling extensive AI workloads. It consists of 384 Ascend 910C neural processing units (NPUs) and 192 Kunpeng server central processing units (CPUs), interconnected through a unified bus providing ultra-high bandwidth and low latency. The highly efficient architecture pushes the boundaries of AI system performance and is projected to reshape the foundation of AI infrastructure.

According to an analysis by chip research firm SemiAlaysis, “Huawei is a generation behind in chips, but its scale-up solution is arguably a generation ahead of Nvidia and AMD’s current products on the market.”

The secret of Huawei’ superior performance is that although Huawei chip technology still lags behind Nvidia’s topline offering, using methods such as stacking and clustering has resulted in computing performance comparable to the most advanced systems in the world.

In data center environment, a single chip’s performance is not as important as the combined power of a group of chips working together in parallel. Building and optimizing large-scale data center systems requires complex networking expertise – the very field that Huawei is the undisputed global leader as the world’s top telecom equipment provider.

Jensen Huang seemed to agree in an interview during the VivaTech conference in Paris earlier this month. Huang said, “AI is a parallel problem, so if each one of the computers is not capable … just add more computers…in China, they have plenty of energy, they’ll just use more chips.”

This is a point I have written in earlier essays – a key advantage China has over the US in AI development is its power generation capacity, more than twice that of the US.