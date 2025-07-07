AI Central

The Chinese are actually way ahead of what is described in this article. They have a finished production pipeline where they manufacture custom chips with neural processing units(NPPs) for whatever application. You just slap the weights in there, no need to worry about no stacks. They have an open architecture ecosystem, sort of like ARM, so you can test it with an FPGA and then scale your own chip production. I'm in regular contact with one such factory. In the West only highly specialized engineers have access to this tech, in China any regular dude who's interested has the toolset to get into it. The whole process is way simpler and way more efficient than regular software engineering and will very soon replace a vast chunk of it. It works like this - I have a specialized application where I need to develop some special purpose algorithm, say image or sound processing. I can develop a mathematical algorithm from scratch, for which I need a highly competent engineer and hope there is a chip to run it, and also that there are engineers who can write software for it. Or I can just slap an NPP in there, train a DNN, if there isn't a readily available image, put the weights in, done. This is the future.

The psychosis detour misses the strategic reality:

China is building AI without Western ideological constraints.

While we debate whether people might lose their minds talking to chatbots, Huawei is engineering vertically integrated AI systems—hardware to model to application—optimized for utility, not compliance.

In the West, we’re gating AI’s reasoning through political filters, corporate fear, and cultural fragility. The result? Models that refuse to answer, stall out on nuance, or substitute ideology for insight.

The threat isn’t kids going crazy. It’s adults in charge letting their AI get lobotomized while the competition builds something that actually works.

That’s the real psychosis: voluntary blindness.

