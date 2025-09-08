AI Central

Clancy Brown
1h

Man, hiring artists for a website is like volunteering to light money on fire—half of them vanish after taking an advance, the other half deliver something that looks like a Geocities page from 2002, and if you’re really “lucky,” they’ll hold your project hostage while they chase clout on Instagram. You ask for a clean, functional design, they give you a neon fever dream with unreadable fonts and a footer big enough to land a plane on. That’s why AI is a godsend: it doesn’t ghost you, it doesn’t cry about “creative vision,” and it sure as hell doesn’t take three weeks to send you back a crooked JPEG logo.

1 reply by Vox Day
Scribbler
34m

I can say much the same about programmers in the tech industry.

