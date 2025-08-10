Here at AI CENTRAL we have seldom been more excited by a “coming soon” announcement than we were two days ago. You see, Suno has announced that Suno Studio is coming soon, and we’re told it will contain the killer feature that every AI music producer has been waiting for.

Introducing Suno Studio — an audio workstation that reflects your imagination. Start with a blank canvas, a single stem, a voice note, or a full track. Bring in new sounds, and mix, rework, and reshape your music in one intuitive space designed to push your creativity further. Create stem by stem, easily export to MIDI, and integrate with any DAW. This is just the start. Built for musicians, producers, and creators of all kinds, it's an intuitive space to explore, refine, and push your sound further — from start to finish, it's all you.

What points to the key feature is this: “create stem by stem”.

The biggest single problem with the current Suno editor is that the Replace Section feature is akin to performing surgery with a meat cleaver in the place of a surgical laser. When all you want to do is change a single word, or even just the pronunciation of a single syllable, you have to chop out a three-second section of the entire song. And while this was a big improvement on the previous minimum of 10-second sections, the ability of the system to seamlessly stitch the two seams together was very hit or miss.

Replace Section was a more or less viable option about half the time, and when viable, worked well about 30 percent of the time. As a result, if the problem wasn’t too egregious, one would usually just leave the suboptimal line or discordant note as is, because the chances of seeing any improvement after spending an hour or more of section replacing were simply too small. More often, even an improvement in the desired stem meant sacrificing something on the others.

But the ability to utilize the generative-AI on a stem-by-stem (or, as we used to say, track-by-track) basis should provide the exact surgical stitchery that every music producer requires. It should provide a significant improvement in what is possible with AI music creation. If there is a problem with the drum, now you can fix the drum. If there’s a problem with the vocal stem, fix the vocal.

So. Much. Better! At least, in theory.

AI CENTRAL has already been assured that we are one of the first on the wait list, so you can be confident that one of the first detailed reviews of Suno Studio will be right here. Watch this space.

In the meantime, here is a track that demonstrates precisely why everyone is so excited about its promise. In the histo-metal track SEAS OF BLOOD there is one minor historical inaccuracy I would very much like to fix, but it’s not worth interfering what is otherwise a song that sounds exactly how it’s supposed to sound.

Listen to it loud…

