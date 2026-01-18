AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shimshon's avatar
Shimshon
7h

"Gina Yashere"

My first thought on reading this name was a fat black Tasha Yar.

Reply
Share
Mile High Bear's avatar
Mile High Bear
5h

Oh my word it's even worse than I thought it could ever be. The Dark Herald really did fall on the grenade for this one. We must thank him for this sacrifice, which has spared us all from some serious drek.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture