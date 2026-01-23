AI Central

AI Central

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
1d

We need an MCP for the oven, the stove, and the microwave!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cube Cubis's avatar
Cube Cubis
1d

I think I am definitely going to keep tech out of the kitchen. We eat in about 99% of the time and the last time I got uberJeets was in 2024.

We know people that put the grocery list into AI and ask it what to cook for dinner most nights. This is just another way to speed up your AI lobotomy.

We know so many people that order uberJeets 3 or 4 times a week, even though it is expensive and the food never tastes as good after sitting in a plastic container for 20 or 30mins before being delivered.

I think there will be a massive demand for a robot that looks after your food needs. I can a time in the future where you do not even enter your kitchen, unless something is broken. The robot keeps track of the food, if you specifically want something that night it will order what is missing and it will be delivered, the robot will then cook and clean up.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture