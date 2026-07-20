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Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
23mEdited

I'm in, because I want it, too.

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Aidan Scott's avatar
Aidan Scott
34mEdited

Is Byron intended to remain an in-house instrument for Castalia authors, or is there a plan to make it available for purchase to the general consumer market once the proof of concept is validated?

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