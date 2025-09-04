It’s nice to see our favorite AI company is doing well.

AI firm Anthropic has raised a $13 billion Series F round that brings its post-money valuation up to $183 billion — funds the company says will be used to grow its enterprise adoption, deepen safety research, and support international expansion. Iconiq co-led the round with Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners, according to the company’s blog post. Other backers include a string of institutional investors, VCs, sovereign wealth funds, private equity, and asset managers, such as Altimeter, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Blackstone, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, Insight Partners, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Qatar Investment Authority, and more. “We are seeing exponential growth in demand across our entire customer base,” Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao said in the post. “This financing demonstrates investors’ extraordinary confidence in our financial performance and the strength of their collaboration with us to continue fueling our unprecedented growth.” Anthropic last raised $3.5 billion at a $61.5 billion post-money valuation in March 2025.

I don’t think we need to concern ourselves with the possibility of the authors’ pirating lawsuit slowing down Anthropic’s ability to keep improving its already excellent AI services.

And while there are still quite a few legitimate doubts about the utility that AI services have for corporations, they are definitely a ground-breaking turboboost for authors. It took me seven years to finish A SEA OF SKULLS. Utilizing Anthropic, I’ve completed two novels of a combined 400+ pages in the last three months and I see very little difference in the quality of the prose, the characters, or the plot.

If anything, the ability to quickly explore and reject false paths tends to improve the end result and prevent suboptimal consequences like George RR Martin creating too many storylines to reasonably resolve in the remaining pages allotted.