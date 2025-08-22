Fresh from demonstrating its superiority over human fantasy writers, Chat GPT has now demonstrated that it diagnoses complex human medical cases 25 percent more accurately than the average of 50 medical doctors.

5 years from now if you tell your friends "i went to a human doctor to diagnose my illness," they will literally ask you "why, could you not find a ouija board?"

medicine is precisely the sort of bounded field with measurable outcomes and complex inputs where human cognition is simply not that good and where AI can excel.

and it’s coming.

fast.

The study, from UVA Health’s Andrew S. Parsons, MD, MPH and colleagues, enlisted 50 physicians in family medicine, internal medicine and emergency medicine to put Chat GPT Plus to the test. Half were randomly assigned to use Chat GPT Plus to diagnose complex cases, while the other half relied on conventional methods such as medical reference sites (for example, UpToDate©) and Google. The researchers then compared the resulting diagnoses, finding that the accuracy across the two groups was similar.

Chat GPT alone outperformed both groups, suggesting that it still holds promise for improving patient care. Physicians, however, will need more training and experience with the emerging technology to capitalize on its potential, the researchers conclude.

this is med school spin to downplay what was, in reality, a very striking result that must look to them a great deal like a bright asteroid in the sky looked to a t-rex:

the upshot is this:

doctors alone scored 73.7% on diagnosing patients even when using google etc.

doctors using GPT scored 76.3%

GPT alone scored 92%.

adding a human hurt the results hugely.

it led to 24 errors in 100 instead of 8. triple the misdiagnosis rate is not the kind of outcome one would be wise to dismiss.

1 in 4 misdiagnosed dropped to 1 in 13 with ChatGPT.